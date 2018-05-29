Amazon has the Brother Compact Monochrome Laser Printer on sale for $99.99. This typically sells for $150, and today's price is the lowest ever. 1,751 customer reviews left this with a cumulative score of 4.3 out of 5 stars.
This printer has a 250-sheet capacity, and you can print up to 36 pages per minute. It also has quick copying and scanning features, and cloud-based print and scan from Google Drive, Evernote, and more.
In addition, this has Amazon Dash Replenishment features so it can automatically order more toner when it's low. Your purchase is backed by a one-year limited warranty.