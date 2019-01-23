Today only at Amazon, you can save $55 on the Starlink: Battle for Atlas Starter Edition that includes the game as well as physical accessories to get you started.

It's available for $19.99 — down from $75 — for Xbox One and Playstation 4 at Best Buy for today only. The PS4 deal is being matched at Amazon and if you'll want to hit up Amazon for an all-time low of $30 on the Nintendo Switch kit.

For those unfamiliar, Starlink is a space shooter which focuses on piloting spacecraft and blasting towering foes. The game features physical ships which you can buy and control in the game — a similar style to that of Disney Infinity or Skylanders. If you're into toys-to-life games, then be sure to give Starlink a go. Ever since the game was revealed by Ubisoft, there has been a lot of buzz surrounding it. This is mostly due to the visuals and combat.

The Starter Edition comes with:

Starlink video game

Zenith Starship

Mason Rana Pilot

Shredder Weapon

Flamethrower Weapon

Frost Barrage Weapon

Controller Mount

Poster

With the kit, you can build your own modular starship model, mount it to your controller, and take part in space combat. Swap out parts on your model and your in-game starship changes in real time. Many more starship, pilot and weapon packs can be purchased for the game so you can expand your collection.

Windows Central reviewed Starlink on release and praised its open-world environments, customization options, and responsive gameplay.

