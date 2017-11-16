Some of these prices are all new lows. Great time for Bose gear.
These are all the deals you can expect to see from Bose this Black Friday. Some of these prices are all new lows. Most of them are available at multiple retailers and in multiple colors. Pick and choose your favorites or buy one of each just because you're saving so much.
Headphones:
- SoundTrue Ultra in-ear headphones for $79 (from $130)
- SoundSport wireless headphones for $129 (from $149) - in Aqua and Citron. Also at B&H.
- SoundSport Pulse wireless headphones for $179 (from $199) - Also at B&H.
- SoundLink around-ear wireless headphones for $199 (from $230) - in White. Also at B&H.
Speakers:
- SoundTouch 10 wireless speaker for $179 (from $199) - in White. Also at B&H.
- SoundTouch 20 wireless speaker for $314 (from $349) - in White. Also at B&H.
- SoundTouch 30 Series III wireless speaker for $449 (from $500) - in White. Also at B&H.
- Wave SoundTouch music system IV for $539 (from $600) - in Platinum Silver. Also at B&H.
Everything Else:
- Solo 5 TV sound system for $224 (from $249) - Also at B&H.
- Solo 15 TV Sound System for $299 (from $330) - Also at B&H.
- Wireless Audio System Adapter for $134 (from $149) - Also at B&H.
