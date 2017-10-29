Stock up on video games before the holidays hit.

Target is offering Buy Two, Get One Free on a huge selection of video games this week. Unfortunately, Nintendo Switch titles are excluded in this sale, but there are tons of offerings for the other major consoles of today. This offer is even valid on pre-orders!

This sale will give you the lowest priced item for free, so if you buy two $60 games and a $20 game, your discount will be $20. If you buy three $60 games, the discount will be $60.

Even though there's no confirmed release date yet, Kingdom Hearts 3 is slated to be released next year and it's included in this sale! If you're not looking to wait indefinitely, PS4 owners can also pre-order titles like Skyrim VR or Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition.

There are lots of Xbox One games available too, though most aren't console-exclusives. Maybe you wanna make sure Need For Speed: Payback shows up to your house around release day, or Battlefront 2. It's hard to make a bad choice with this sale.

3DS fans could even pre-order the new Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon games.

And if you're looking for games that are already released, there are way more of those included in this sale than pre-orders. Maybe you're looking for Destiny 2 for PS4 or Xbox One, Grand Theft Auto V for PS4 or NBA 2K18 for either console. Nintendo 3DS titles are available too like Mario Kart 7, Pokemon X and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3D.

What makes this deal worth considering? - Video games only get more and more expensive as the years go by, which is why deals like these shouldn't be overlooked. Depending on the prices of the games you buy, this could end up saving you $60 or more!

- Video games only get more and more expensive as the years go by, which is why deals like these shouldn't be overlooked. Depending on the prices of the games you buy, this could end up saving you $60 or more! Things to know before you buy! - Store pickup is free where available, otherwise shipping is free on orders of $35 or more. This sale is also valid on board games. You could choose to buy two video games and a board game to receive this offer - though Cards Against Humanity sets are excluded.

