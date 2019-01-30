The bObsweep PetHair robotic vacuum cleaner and mop is down to $179.99 at Best Buy in rouge and champagne colors. This vacuum has a list price of over $600 but regularly sells for around $225 at Amazon. This deal is limited to today only.

As the name suggests, this vacuum is great at picking up pet hair and dander with its main brush, and its side brush allows it to sweep along walls and in tight areas to ensure a thorough clean. It has a HEPA-style filter that traps 99% of dirt, dust and allergens — especially great if you have pets around. There's also a clip-on micro-fiber cloth that allows it to sweep and polish your floors simultaneously and its sensors allow it to navigate your home without bumping into furniture. When the battery hits 15%, the PetHair vacuum will begin making its way back to its charger on its own.

While it might not have all the smart home smarts of a high-end Roomba, it's certainly a good entry point into the robotic vacuum space and it's never been more affordable than today.

See at Best Buy

