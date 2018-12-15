Board games, card games and the like are an easy way to get the family all in the same room for the holidays, though you'll want to be careful you don't choose anything that will upset the delicate balance between fun and competition (a.k.a. Monopoly). Luckily for you, Amazon is having a one-day sale on tons of games for kids and adults alike so you can bring a new game to the table this holiday season. Prices are discounted by up to 30% today, and it's also worth remembering that Amazon's offering free shipping for everyone through December 18.

There's a good mix of board games in this sale, so you could choose a classic like Trivial Pursuit for $11.75 or grab something more recent like the Dr. Eureka Speed Logic Game for $9.21. Both games are at new low prices here too. Maybe you want an oversized Jenga set for your backyard or want to build your own roller coaster... in either case, this sale's got you covered. This $4 Rubik's Cube would be a nice stocking stuffer too, though it can only be shipped with orders totaling $25 or more.

Other deals in today's sale include:

This is only a small selection of the games available, so be sure to check out Amazon's full sale to see if there are any other games your family might love.

