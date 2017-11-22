Step up your audio game with a Blue Yeti USB Microphone.

Is this deal for me?

Amazon is offering the Blue Microphone USB Condenser Microphone (Blackout Edition) and Ghost Recon: Wildlands (Standard PC download) for just $99 while supplies last.

Amazon was recently selling this bundle for $140, but it fell to $110 a couple of days ago. That was already a good offer considering the mic sells for $130 on average on its own. This deal saves you $40 off the bundle's regular price, and Ghost Recon: Wildlands sells for around $44 itself. $99 is an awesome deal on this mic, but the game included makes it a steal if you've been wanting to play it.

If you really don't care about the game, you can pick up the microphone by itself from Walmart for $89.

The Blue Yeti USB Microphone features a pattern selector which allows you to pick up audio from a specified direction (directly in front of the mic, all around the mic, in front and back of the mic, etc.). It also features a gain control dial and a mute button, along with zero-latency headphone output.

I own one of these microphones myself, which I use to record vocals & guitar often. It's lasted me for years and it's such a noticeable upgrade in quality over any phones or cheaper mics I've tried to record with. I won't be switching anytime soon, as its recordings are so clear they help me improve when I hear the track back.

For a less expensive option from Blue, check out the Snowball USB Condenser Microphone for just $49.

- The Blue Yeti USB Microphone (Blackout Edition) normally sells for $130 on its own. This deal bundles in Ghost Recon: Wildlands (PC download) and it's only $99! Things to know before you buy! - This is the coolest looking version of this microphone in my opinion, but Yeti also offers it in a variety of other colors like Satin Red and Space Gray. If you're looking for a great mic at a lower price, Blue also offers the Snowball for only $49. The Blackout edition is also available at Walmart by itself for only $89.

