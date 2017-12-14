You think beating that final boss was hard? Try designing him in the first place.

Blood, Sweat, and Pixels isn't just a book about the joys of playing a new game or living out one's dream of seeing the game they create become reality. It's a real-life look at the games industry, the "crunch" time that happens right up until a game's launch, and the stress game developers go through with each new title.

The book dives into stories covering some of the industry's most successful games over the last few years, including The Witcher 3, Destiny, Uncharted 4, Stardew Valley, and more. Since these games made a lot of money, and you've probably played a few yourself, you might say there's a happy ending most of the time. But none of those games got into your hands without trouble, and there is one chapter dedicated to Star Wars 1313, a game filled with promise that never saw the light of day.

The author, Jason Schreier, is a news editor for the gaming website Kotaku. If you want to see what this book is about, just look at some of the articles he's written over the years including a story not in this book, the troubled five-year development of Mass Effect: Andromeda.

