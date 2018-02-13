The Sony DualShock 4 PlayStation controller is currently on sale at Amazon for only $36 while supplies last. Though it has a retail price of $60, this controller more regularly can be found between $45 and $50 depending on where you look. With that in mind, this sale saves you at least around $10. Today's offer is one we don't see very often - especially at Amazon - so grab it while you can.

The DualShock 4 controller features a stereo headset jack, motion sensors, a built-in speaker, a multi-touch clickpad and more.

See at Amazon