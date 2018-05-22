Sadly for gamers and deal hunters across the nation, Best Buy's Gamers Club Unlocked seems to have come to an end according to a leaked internal memo. The company is no longer accepting new memberships online or in-store as it has decided to terminate both the free Gamers Club and paid Gamers Club Unlocked services. If you're currently a Gamers Club Unlocked member, you'll continue to receive the benefits you paid for while your membership remains active. If you had been planning on signing up for the service soon, like me, you'll unfortunately need to hunt for a new way to save on video games. But our friends over at Thrifter have a few solid ideas for you already.

Gamers Club Unlocked was fantastic because it saved members 20% on all video game purchases. They also recieved extra discounts on pre-owned games and more for just $15 yearly. Thankfully, both Best Buy and Amazon still provide some exclusive discounts when you pre-order a game before its release date. At Best Buy, you'll receive a $10 reward certificate with select pre-orders, while Amazon Prime offers 20% off all standard video game pre-orders. We've noticed they don't offer this discount on options such as collector's editions however. That's part of why this move by Best Buy hurts, because the GCU discount was valid on those items as well as Toys to Life products like amiibo and Skylanders figures which Amazon Prime doesn't discount.