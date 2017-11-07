Come on, when's the last time you even bothered to clean the screen you're reading this on?
The Belkin Screen Cleaning Kit is down to $5.90 on Amazon. This kit has sold around $9 for the last few weeks. For most of the summer it was selling around $7. Either way, this is the lowest price we've seen since May.
You can use this solution to clean your TV, smartphone, and tablets, too. Grab a 24-pack of microfiber cloths to use on multiple devices.
Features include:
- Extra-large, scratch-free microfiber cloth
- High-quality total cleaning solution for notebooks
- Specially developed to safely clean notebook screens
- Alcohol- & residue-free cleaning solution
- Wipes displays completely clean
The kit has 4.5 stars based on 915 user reviews.
