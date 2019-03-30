Today only, Amazon is taking up to 50% off Belkin, Linksys, and Wemo connected living solutions, including well-reviewed products like routers, smart plugs, gigabit switches, power banks, and more. This could be one of your best chances to grab these at a discount, too. This sale has a few random additions too, so you might be surprised at what you'll find.

The Wemo Mini Smart Plug is one product that's down to nearly its best price ever. Though it regularly sells for up to $35, today you can snag one for only $19.99 and start connecting what's plugged into it from anywhere in the world using an app on your phone.

Linksys' Max-Stream AC1900 MU-MIMO Dual-Band WiFi Router is another stellar product in today's sale that's only $5 away from its lowest price ever now. While it's usually priced up to $160, you can pick up yours today for $109.99. It's received 4.1 out of 5 stars based on close to 10,000 reviews there.

Amazon's sale lasts only through the end of the day, so be sure to check out the full selection while you have the opportunity.

