If you haven't already taken the plunge and picked up a PlayStation VR, today may be the day that changes. Amazon is currently offering a bundle that includes both the headset and camera for $299.99 when you use the coupon code PSVRSAVE at checkout. This is a great deal considering the headset itself normally runs $350, and the camera is around $50 as well.

Unlike the last time this bundle was available for this price, this one doesn't appear to come with any extra games. Don't worry though, you can take some of that $100 you just saved and pick up some great games to get yourself started. Our friends at VR Heads say that Eve: Valkyrie, Job Simulator and Star Trek: Bridge Crew are some of the best games out there right now.

See at Amazon

More from Thrifter

For more great deals be sure to check out our friends at Thrifter now!