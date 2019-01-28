Amazon has this Dbpower 12V Tire Inflator available for $14.99, a $5 discount, when you clip the coupon located on the product page.

This well-rated tire inflator works with vehicle tires, sports balls, bikes, and more. It plugs in using your car's cigarette lighter outlet and quickly and easily inflates to your desired PSI. It shuts off automatically when the job is done, and the large LCD display lets you know what's going on, even in the dark. Three different adapters are included for various tasks as well. Stash this inflator in your trunk for peace of mind. At this price, every car in your household should have one.

