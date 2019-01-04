The Sbode M400 water-resistant portable Bluetooth speaker is down to $23.99 today on Amazon. You'll need to use the code LHSUJLDC and the 10% off on-page coupon to stack the two discounts together and get it this low. The speaker has been selling for around $40 since early November. We have never seen it drop like this before.

Our review gives this speaker 4.5 stars out of 5. The review said this speaker "may not be the sexiest speaker around, but for less than $50, this durable, waterproof speaker can last you through a long work day and then keep jamming once you plug it in at home."

The speaker is designed to deliver powerful bass with advanced digital sound, noise reduction technology, a loudspeaker cavity for premium acoustics, and more. It uses Bluetooth 4.2 technology with a 100-foot range so you can stream your music even across the room. Plus, you can pair two speakers together for stereo sound. Considering the price right now is almost half off one, buying two wouldn't break your bank either. The built-in mic can pair with Bluetooth for hands-free communication. It also has an FM radio.

The speaker will resist damage from splashes, rain, snow, dust, and sand. You can even clean it with running water, although it shouldn't be submerged. The battery takes about three hours to charge and lasts for up to 15 with built-in features to help save battery life like an automatic power off function. Sbode backs up this speaker with a one-year warranty.

