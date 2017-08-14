Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with a great deal on a popular set of Bluetooth headphones.

Bluetooth headphones are quickly becoming more popular, but not everyone wants to drop hundreds of dollars on a pair of headphones. Luckily, you don't have to. Right now, you can pick up Aukey's magnetic Bluetooth headphones for just $16.99 at Amazon when you use the coupon code IZJM7G4Q at checkout. The earbuds are magnetic, so when you have them around your neck they can clasp together so you don't have to worry about them falling off.

Comfortable and secure noise-isolating in-ear headphones that deliver rich, robust sound with punchy bass. Featuring aptX technology for purer wireless audio

Magnetically clip together for convenient and secure carry around your neck. Great for use on-the-go; walking, commuting, traveling, and more

Connect quickly with Bluetooth 4.1, to two devices simultaneously, and effortlessly manage audio playback & calls with volume controls, multi-function button, and built-in 6th generation cVc noise-cancelling microphone

Comfortable ear-tips (in three sizes) provide a smooth seal for your ears, isolating you from external noise. IPX4-certified water-resistance ensures sweat and rain on your run don't mess with your music

These may not compare to Bose or Beats headphones when it comes to the quality of the music coming out of them, but at a tenth of the price, you'll likely be impressed. Grab a pair today to try out.

