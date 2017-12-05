No more power struggles over who gets to charge first.

Amazon has the Aukey USB Outlet on sale for just $14.99 when you enter promo code AUKEYX06 at checkout to save $5. This is this product's lowest price since its release in late September.

Aukey's USB Outlet features two USB ports and four AC outlets, allowing you to triple your standard wall outlet's charging capability. It'll charge two USB devices at once with a total output of 2.1A. It features a night light which turns on automatically when it detects low light levels, though you can choose to turn it on and off as you'd like. There's also a built-in phone stand to hold your device while its charging.

This outlet comes with a 24-month product replacement warranty card and a 45-day money back guarantee.

