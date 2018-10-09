The Aukey USB-C 18W wall charger with Power Delivery is down to $11.99 with code 2VD594TN. This charger sells for $20 without the code and never drops to this price directly.

If you don't care about USB-C or Power Delivery, you can get this fast USB wall charger from Aukey for less than $8 right now. It does have Quick Charge 3.0, which might be a feature you prefer.

The USB-C wall charger delivers a super fast charge to iPhones and Android phones. Any Power Delivery compatible device, like the Nintendo Switch, can take advantage of these charging speeds, too. The foldable plug and compact design let you toss this in your backpack on the way out the door, so you'll always have a way to plug in no matter where you are. It has built-in safeguards and comes with a two-year warranty.

