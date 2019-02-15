Enter code DDE7OVV4 at Amazon to drop the price of this Aukey Wireless Charger Stand from $35 to $8.05. That's the best price in history for this item.

This slim, sleek Qi-compatible 5W stand has three induction coils so you can charge compatible devices in landscape or portrait orientations. There are safeguards built in against power surges, overheating, and other things like that. Your purchase includes a two-year warranty, but the one thing that isn't included is a wall adapter. If you don't have an extra lying around, pick this one up.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.