The smartest way to save on smart plugs is to buy more than one at a time. Sometimes, a single plug from various manufacturers can cost upwards of $20 to $25, but you can usually score a nice discount by picking up a two-pack or four-pack of the product. For instance, Aukey's four-pack of Mini Wi-Fi Smart Plugs is priced at $49.99 via Amazon, bringing each plug down to $12.50 apiece. Using promo code SMARTAUK, you can even save an additional $12 on this purchase, taking your total down to $37.99. That's a new low price for the set that scores you the plugs for only $9.50 each.

These well-rated smart plugs work in conjunction with things like Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. The Aukey Home app, which is free to download, lets you activate and deactivate home appliances and electronics from anywhere in the world. Automatically turn on your lights when the sun sets, flip them on and off at random intervals when you're on vacation, schedule your coffee timer to go off, or use your voice to turn off the box fan that keeps lulling you back to sleep. You don't need a bridge, hub, dongle, or any other thing to make 'em work. Just a Wi-Fi network.

These smart plugs will raise your home's IQ without putting a huge dent in your bank account. As an added bonus, they're compact, so adjacent outlets will stay usable. Your purchase includes a 24-month warranty as well.

