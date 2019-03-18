The Aukey USB-C wall charger with 18W Power Delivery is down to $10.19 in black with code FLI5HVBI on Amazon. That price is $12 off what this charger normally sells for and beats the last deal we saw on it.

If you have a phone or tablet that supports Power Delivery and USB-C, you'll get a lot out of the tiny wall charger. It can charge up to 18W and transfers juice a lot faster than a regular charger. The foldable plug and compact design means you can shove it in your bag and take it with you wherever you go. Plus, it has all the usual safeguards to prevent things like overheating or overcharging. Aukey gives the charger a two-year warranty. Users give it 4.5 stars based on 197 reviews.

Since this charger only has a USB-C port, you may also need a USB-C to USB-C cable to charge your device. Right now, AmazonBasics offers a 6-foot option in white or black from $7.49.

