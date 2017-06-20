Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with a deal to make your transition to USB-C even easier!

Aukey is currently offering a three-pack of its Micro-USB to USB-C adapters for just $7 with coupon code AUKCBA23, a savings of $3. With these adapters, you can turn those old cables you have laying around into something that can charge your new Samsung Galaxy S8, LG G6, Google Pixel or other compatible phone. The adapters are quite small so you could easily fit them in your pocket or maybe even your wallet, and always have one with you so you are never without a cable to charge up with.

Odds are this deal won't hang around too long, so be sure to act quickly if you are interested. Don't get stuck with only old cables around and a dead battery! Grab these adapters now and thank yourself later. If you are only looking to grab two of them, you can pick up the 2-pack of aluminum adapters for just $4.99 with coupon AUKCBA92.

