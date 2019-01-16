Aukey's Rugged Portable Bluetooth Speaker drops to just $9.99 at Amazon when you enter promo code VS4FL9KC during checkout. That'll save you 50% off its current price there. Up until a few months ago, it was selling for $35; now its average price is around $27. With the coupon, you're snagging it for the best price we've seen on it so far.

This compact, water-resistant speaker features dual speaker drivers and pairs with devices wirelessly using Bluetooth 4.2. A 3.5mm audio cable is included so you can plug it into non-Bluetooth devices too. It's fitted with an adaptable hanging cord that allows you to hang it from your backpack, your wrist, or elsewhere. There's even a built-in microphone so you can take calls with it.

Aukey includes a 24-month warranty with its purchase. If you're planning to take this portable speaker on the go, you might want to bring along a portable battery charger too. Aukey's 10050mAh QC 3.0 portable charger is on sale for $18 right now.

For a more stylish speaker option, consider Anker's SoundCore Bluetooth Speaker currently down to $23.

