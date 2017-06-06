Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with a dual-port Quick Charge 3.0 car charger for under $10!

Right now you can pick up Aukey's car charger with two Quick Charge 3.0 ports for just $8.99 at Amazon with coupon code 3YBPE635. This $11 savings will help you prepare for the future and ensure that you get the fastest charge possible, whether you have five minutes in the car or five hours. You'll be able to charge compatible devices up to four times faster with Quick Charge 3.0, and you can use both ports at the same time.

Remember to use coupon code 3YBPE635 for the full savings. This deal likely won't stick around long, so be sure to grab one for each of your vehicles now!

For more great deals be sure to check out our friends at Thrifter now!