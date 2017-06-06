Our friends at Thrifter are back again, this time with a dual-port Quick Charge 3.0 car charger for under $10!
Right now you can pick up Aukey's car charger with two Quick Charge 3.0 ports for just $8.99 at Amazon with coupon code 3YBPE635. This $11 savings will help you prepare for the future and ensure that you get the fastest charge possible, whether you have five minutes in the car or five hours. You'll be able to charge compatible devices up to four times faster with Quick Charge 3.0, and you can use both ports at the same time.
Remember to use coupon code 3YBPE635 for the full savings. This deal likely won't stick around long, so be sure to grab one for each of your vehicles now!
Reader comments
This is a great little charger, I've had one for about 6 months or so.
I 2nd that. This is a nice sturdy little charger that gets the job done. (Albeit a very small task of charging a device, but it is reliable).
Just ordered mine...
Are there any car chargers with 4 QC3.0 (or even QC2.0) ports? Note: there are many with one QC port and three non-QC ports, I don't want that.
of course i bought this about a week or two ago on a lightning sale for 12 bucks.....
So, there seems to be some confusion about what Quickcharge protocol the galaxy s8 currently supports. Some places say 2.0, some say 3.0, and some say it will eventually support 4.0. Is this thing good for the galaxy s8? Anyone have first hand experience?
Does not work well with Samsung!
Mine works great with my Note 5. It knows it's a quick charger, the screen reads, "Quick charging" and I'm able to get 75% battery in 40 mins. So as far I'm concerned, it works great with Samsung. That other guy sounds like a Sammy Hater. Before I get haters replying to me, there are 2 Galaxy S7 edge owners in my family and a galaxy S8+, so I have some experience with this charger on top of my Note 5
Just bought 2 more for the parental figures. Great charger. Great price.