This trash can-looking power strip gives you access to plenty of ports and outlets for all your charging needs!
The Aukey vertical power strip with 12 outlets and 6 USB ports is down to $33.19 with code AUKEYPS4 on Amazon. It has a street price of $40 and hasn't sold lower than that through a direct price drop.
As far as power strips go, this is one fancy-looking doodad. I love the look of it. It's a power strip you wouldn't be embarrassed to keep up on your desktop, and it gives you easy access to 6 USB ports along with the regular outlets. If you have a bunch of phones, tablets, and little things that need charging, this would be great for you.
Features include:
- Consolidate your power supply - 12 AC outlets and 6 USB ports meet all your power requirements
- AiPower Adaptive Charging Technology - Tuned to provide the safest maximum recharge rate for all your USB-powered devices, up to 2.4A per port (6A total max)
- Column design provides more space and convenient angles to easily plug in all your electronic and electrical devices
- Built-in safeguards protect your devices against excessive current, overheating, and overcharging
All Aukey devices come with a two-year warranty.
More from Thrifter:
For more great deals be sure to check out our friends at Thrifter now!
Reader comments
Free up your outlets with this $33 Aukey power strip
hmm...it looks really nice and slick sitting on the table there like that, but--there's nothing plugged into it!...this must look pretty bad once you've got a bunch of stuff plugged in on all sides, with the wires just sticking out everywhere?
though i'm admittedly a stickler for hiding and managing cables, so...there's that to take into account.
That is a really good point. How does it look with its outlets used?
Click on the link and look at the pictures to get an idea. 🙄 I was actually in the market for a new power strip since I've got my phone, smartwatch, battery pack, and Nintendo Switch accessories I charger daily so this works out great.
I am with you on that. Power strip isn't something I want to show off or have the need to show off, no matter how slim or good looking it is. Wires do not have a place on a table top, they need to be "managed" and "out of sight". But, if I had to put a power strip in an enclosed media cabinet, then I won't mind buying this.
It doesn't say it supports Quick charge so not sure I would get it. If it would I would get one to to go next to my recliner where i charge my devices.