For a limited time, you can grab a pair of Aukey's Arcs In-Ear Headphones for only $3.92 when you enter promo code 948A726B at checkout. They regularly sell for $14 which means this deal saves you over 70%.
The Arcs feature noise-isolation along with a built-in microphone and in-line remote. They also come with various sized ear tips and a 2-year warranty. Over 80 Amazon customers rated them with 4 out of 5 stars which is pretty decent even if you were to buy these at regular price.
Those headphones feature an over-ear arched design; if you want something a bit more standard, you can pick up a different pair of Aukey In-Ear Headphones with a carbon fiber housing for only $4.86 with code I5VZ5B45. That pair sells for $15 on average and also includes a two-year warranty.
Both of these options are wired however. You can make the leap to Bluetooth headphones for only $5 more - Spigen has a pair that's available for only $9.99 right now which is a stellar deal too.