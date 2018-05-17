This switch performs a pretty simple, but possibly crucial, function. If you have one HDMI display but multiple HDMI sources, you can use Aukey's switch to connect both of them and switch between them at will. It's especially important if your display only has one or two HDMI ports. For example, if you own an Xbox One and PlayStation 4 but only one TV, you can use this whenever you've decided you've had enough Sea of Thieves and want to play some God of War. The switch supports 4K UHD video and 3D content. It works with a wide range of devices from TVs to PC monitors to Blu-ray players. All Aukey devices have a two-year warranty.