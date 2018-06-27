The Aukey dual USB/AC wall outlet power strip is down to $6.99 with code 7MSJ8ZG2 on Amazon. It's $14 without the code, so you're saving 50% off the price. The grey version is also down to $7.99, just a dollar more, with the same code. That's a drop from $16. We have seen these go on sale before but not since late April.

Sure, the plug requires both outlets to use, but it gives you those outlets back and adds two USB ports for you! The top of the device has a little lip that can hold your phone while it's charging, too. It has safety precautions to keep your devices from over-heating and over-charging. Aukey backs it up with a two-year warranty. Users give it 4.4 stars based on 32 reviews.

See at Amazon