Having a phone handy can truly be a lifesaver... until it goes dead and becomes useless. Save your phone and yourself from such a situation with the AUKEY 10000mAh Portable Charger . While supplies last, you can pick one up from Amazon for only $14.90 by entering code AUKEYP51 during checkout. That'll save you $6 off its regular price.

This portable battery charger can fully charge an iPhone around three times without needing to be charged itself. It features dual USB ports allowing you to charge two smartphones at once and it also features AiPower Technology to provide the safest maximum recharge rate per device. Built-in safeguards will help to protect your devices too, such as against excessive current, overheating, and overcharging.

You'll also receive a 2-year warranty with this purchase. So far, over 130 customers at Amazon have rated this product with 4.1 out of 5 stars collectively.

See at Amazon