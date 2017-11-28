Finally get some use out of your car's CD player.

Is this deal for me?

Aukey's Magnetic Car Mount is now on sale at Amazon for just $3.99. This saves you over half of what this mount sells for on average.

Slide the end of this phone mount into your CD player to keep your phone in place while traveling. It features a magnetic plate which you can either slip between your phone and its case, or adhere to the back of either so that you can quickly throw it onto (and remove it from) the mount easily. This also allows you to mount practically any phone to this product.

This phone mount is super slim, so there's little chance of it obstructing your view while driving. It's also padded with soft rubber so there's little chance of it scratching your phone as well.

Since you won't be able to use your CD player while using this car mount, you may want to add some Bluetooth connectivity to your car to keep your music playing. Aukey has a Bluetooth FM transmitter available for $23.99 right now, and buying both with the promo code Z3982QM2 will drop the price of the phone mount down to just $3.19.

If you're like me and don't want to give up being able to use your CD player, you could grab this two-pack of Aukey phone mounts which clip into your air vent instead for just $8.09 with promo code AUKCM006. It's hard to beat $4 apiece.

TL;DR

What makes this deal worth considering? - This is the lowest price ever for this Aukey phone mount. Since you simply take the magnetic plate and slip it between your device and case, or adhere it to either, you can easily mount practically any phone to this product.

- This is the lowest price ever for this Aukey phone mount. Since you simply take the magnetic plate and slip it between your device and case, or adhere it to either, you can easily mount practically any phone to this product. Things to know before you buy! - This mount inserts into your CD player to keep your phone steady. You won't be able to use your CD player while using this mount, however you can grab a two-pack of Aukey phone mounts which clip into your air vent instead for $8.09 with promo code AUKCM006.

See at Amazon