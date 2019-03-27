The Aukey 50-mile amplified digital indoor HDTV antenna is down to $7.98 with code EYOY45QN at Amazon. Without the code, the antenna costs $23 and doesn't usually drop from that price without a promotion like this. Enjoy news, sports, and more, all without a cable provider. The antenna itself is physically small and won't make a huge impact on your living room.

No extra fees and no difficult assembly. Make sure to use code B06Y585F6M to get in on this discount.

Check this map to see how reception will be in your area. Aukey's antenna has a range of 50 miles, so it can pick up broadcast television signals from up to that far away. If you live in a more rural area, you might not get a lot of channels. But if you live closer to a suburb or city, you should be able to enjoy plenty of local shows, sports, and news without paying for more than what the antenna will cost you today. All Aukey products come with a two-year warranty.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.