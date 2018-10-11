Computers seem to offer fewer USB ports as time goes on, or maybe we just have more to plug in. In either case, Aukey's 10-port Powered USB Hub can help solve your problem. Though it's normally priced just under $30 on average, using coupon code MPNZH9KT at Amazon can discount its price down to $21.99 right now. That'll save you $18 off its current cost there.

By plugging this single device into a USB port on your laptop or computer, you'll instantly gain access to seven USB 3.0 data ports with transfer speeds of up to 5Gbps, along with three AiPower adaptive charging ports. You'll want to be aware that the data ports can't charge, while the charging ports can't transfer data.

Best of all, there's no setup required. You simply plug it in and begin using it. It's compatible with Windows and Mac and comes with a 48W power adapter, along with a 2-year product replacement warranty. At Amazon, 75 customers reviewed the hub resulting in a rating of 4.2 out of 5 stars.

