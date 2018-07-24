This August Smart Lock Pro bundle is down to $199.99 on Amazon for a limited time. The Smart Lock Pro sells for $230 by itself, and this bundle also includes the August Connect, which is $63 separately. This set has never dropped this low before until today.

The bundle includes a few other things like a DoorSense sensor, adapters and mounting hardware, as well.

The 3rd-gen August Smart Lock Pro can be controlled by your smartphone with Bluetooth, but if you use the Connect you can use your home's Wi-Fi network to add even more control. Use voice commands through Alexa, Google Assistant, or Apple HomeKit. The lock also supports Z-Wave, but you'll need a device with Z-Wave protocols like the SmartThings Hub for that.

CNET gives this lock 4 stars and PC Mag gave it 4.5 stars and an Editor's Choice.

See at Amazon