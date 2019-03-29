Audio-Technica's ANC40BT QuietPoint Active Noise-Cancelling Wireless In-Ear Headphones normally sell for $129 at retailers like Amazon , but today you can snag a pair for only $69.95 when you enter promo code ANC during checkout at BuyDig. Free shipping is included, too. Overall, you'll be saving $59 off their regular cost.

These in-ear headphones feature an integrated microphone and in-line controls allowing you to take calls hands-free without having to grab your phone. Be sure to use code ANC to get in on this low price!

These comfortable in-ear headphones feature active noise-cancelling technology which can reduce the noise around you by up to 90%. They're packed with 13.5mm drivers and are capable of connecting with two devices via Bluetooth simultaneously. You can also use them in wired mode with the included audio cable when their battery dies or if you'd like to use them with a non-Bluetooth device. There's an integrated microphone as well as in-line controls that allow you to take calls, control your music playback, and adjust the volume. Various eartips of different sizes are included with your purchase along with a protective carrying pouch.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.