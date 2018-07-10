Amazon is offering Prime members an exclusive 66% discount on their first three members of Audible this month as an early Prime Day deal. Through July 31, you can start an Audible membership (or re-activate one) for just $4.95 per month for three months. After that time, the price of the membership will rise to its regular price of $14.95 per month. If you're not yet a Prime member, you can start a free 30-day trial to get in on this deal and all the rest of the Prime Day offers.

You'll be billed monthly for the service, so if you decide during the first month that it isn't for you, you can cancel your subscription immediately after only having paid $5. You'll get one credit each month, which are each good for any audiobook on Audible regardless of its price. You'll also get access to podcasts and other audio programs ad-free.

Additional audiobooks beyond the credits you receive are discounted by as much as 30%. If you want, you can swap books out for no extra charge. And if you cancel your subscription, you get to keep any books you've already collected forever.

Audible makes listening easy, as you can download the app on a range of devices, from Amazon Kindles to smartphones and more.

Other early Prime Day deals are available right now too, like the Echo Show on sale for $130.

