The Asus Chromebook Flip C101PA-DB02 is down to $249.99 at Amazon for a limited time. When not on sale, it can generally be found selling for up to $300.

The C101PA features a 360-degree hinge and a 10.1-inch touchscreen which allows you to use the device in tablet, stand, or laptop mode. It weighs just two pounds and is only .6 inches thick with a battery which can last for up to nine hours on a single charge. It features a Rockchip RK3399 Quad-Core 2.0 Ghz processor with 16GB of storage and 4GB RAM.

You'll also want to note this Chromebook runs the Chrome OS operating system (not Windows or Mac), and can download apps directly from the Google Play Store to use on the device. You'll also receive 100GB of Google Drive space with its purchase.

