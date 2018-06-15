The Asus Chromebox2-G096U mini PC is down to $197.24 on Amazon. This mini PC has been selling as high as $220 recently and regularly sells around $210. The drop to $197 is the lowest we've ever seen and beats out previous deals by at least a few bucks. These PCs are already priced to be as inexpensive as possible, so it's rare for them to drop at all and any sale is a good one.

The Chromebox continues to be one of the only ways to get the Chrome OS on a desktop. If you don't want a Chromebook laptop (or want to make use of a monitor you already have) but like having easy access to the Google ecosystem, this might be the way to go for you. The Chromebox 2 is powered by an Intel Celeron 3215U processor, 4GB RAM, and a 16GB M.2 SSD. Unlike other mini PCs, like the Intel NUC, this one is ready right out of the box as long as you have the peripherals (keyboard, mouse, monitor) to connect to it. But also unlike those other PCs, the Chromebox cannot be expanded much. Users give it 4.1 stars based on 1,226 reviews.

