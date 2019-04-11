The Arlo 3-camera security system is down to $209 via Amazon. This same system was selling for nearly $280 this past November, and was priced at up to $350 in mid-2018. Today's price is its lowest ever, and the last time it was even close to this low was back in January.

Snag the best deal in history for these cameras and keep an eye on your property while keeping your bank account happy. They're easy to use, easy to set up, and easy to purchase at this price.

The kit is the original Arlo series, not the Pro, but it has been updated particularly to work with Amazon's Alexa. The base station it comes with allows you to add on more cameras, even more advanced versions like the Arlo Pro 2 if you want. The Arlo camera is 100% wire free, works indoors and out, and has a fast-charging battery. It has two-way audio thanks to a built-in mic and speaker. You can also use Arlo Smart to add things like customized alerts, zone detection, and the ability to contact emergency services right away. A one-year warranty is included with its purchase as well.

