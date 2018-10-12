Two of the Netgear Arlo Q 1080p HD security cameras are on sale together for $207.99 at Amazon today. This two-pack bundle normally sells for $280 and was as high as $350 in July. Today's discount marks its lowest price ever there.

The Arlo Q camera allows you to live stream 1080p HD video from anywhere in the world using your smartphone, tablet, or computer, while its enhanced night vision ensures you can see clearly even in total darkness. You can set it to record when motion or sound is detected and then access your recordings from anywhere using the Arlo app.

The camera features a built-in microphone and speaker so you can talk back and forth with people using the app as well. Arlo allows you to keep seven days of footage and audio in the cloud for free. The coolest thing about these cameras is that they work with Alexa for voice control, allowing you to pair it with a device like the Echo Dot.

At Amazon, over 4,700 customers reviewed this camera resulting in a collective rating of 4.1 out of 5 stars.

For a more robust system, check out Arlo's smart home security camera starter bundle which is down to $462 right now.

