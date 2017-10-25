This is the largest camera package Arlo has going for a price of a much smaller kit.

Is this deal for me?

Home security is super important, and something you should take very seriously. Arlo's security cameras are a very popular option, and right now you can pick up a 6-pack for just $479.99, which is $150 less than it normally sells for. These cameras can be use both indoors and outdoors, which makes them extremely versatile.

This is a temporary deal as part of Amazon's Gold Box deals. The price is good today only. Compare it to other kits in the series to see just how good the price is. The 5-pack, which is the exact same kit with one less camera, is currently $570. Even the 4-pack is $470, so you're getting two free cameras with this deal. That's great if you have a lot more ground to cover.

Works with Amazon Alexa/Echo Show/(Fire TV coming soon!) - View your live video with a simple voice command.

See in stunning clarity and sharper details with HD cameras and watch live streamed or recorded videos from your computer, smartphone or tablet using Arlo's free App

Patented 100% wire-free design and magnetic mounts let you discreetly place cameras where you want and monitor your home from every possible angle

Night vision cameras with HD clarity even in the dark

Motion activated cameras and customizable activity alerts provide real-time email or app notifications while home or away

Indoor/Outdoor weatherproof cameras install easily for DIY security so you can even monitor the exterior of your home

TL;DR

- This 6-camera kit is selling at almost the same price as the 4-camera kit. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for a kit this large. Things to know before you buy! - I don't think you'll need it, but if you want to add additional cameras to this kit, you can buy them individually. Also, you can get these security mounts for $11 to allow some more flexibility where you place your cameras.

