There's nothing worse than needing to charge up a bunch of devices at the same time and having to swap cables between devices to try and get them some extra power. There are lots of different solutions that charge multiple devices, but not all of them are equal.

Anker is currently selling its 6-port 60W USB Wall Charger for just $19.59 at Amazon when you use the coupon code NEWP2123 during checkout. Each port is capable of charging at up to 2.4A, and plugging in more than one device doesn't slow things down.

If you have a new iPhone 8 or iPhone X, or a newer Android device, you'll be able to get quicker charging speeds, though this won't support Qualcomm's Quick Charge.

- Odds are you have a lot of gadgets around the house, and they tend to need to be charged at the same time. This allows you to charge six of your favorite devices at the same time, and with 60 watts of power output, you won't be charging them forever. Things to know before you buy! - You'll need to add your own USB cables to this, which is better because you can then charge using all different cables at the same time. The unit is backed by an 18-month warranty.

