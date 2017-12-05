Never run out of power again!

Stop stressing about your phone's battery percentage, and grab yourself one of Anker's 10000mAh portable batteries for just $24.99 at Amazon when you use the coupon code ANKERSD7. This is a savings of $11 from its regular price and makes it a must-have for just about everyone.

One of the features that sets this battery apart from the others is the built-in Quick Charge 3.0 port, so not only can it charge your phone on the go, but it can do it with some serious speed. Additional features include:

Charge Faster: Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 (24W) with Anker's proprietary PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technology deliver the fastest possible charge to almost any USB device.

Tiny but Mighty: Squeezes more than 3 iPhone 7 charges or 2 Samsung S6 charges into a slimline package that slips easily into your pocket.

Advanced Safety: Anker's exclusive MultiProtect provides maximum protection, while newly patented heat-control technology ensures PowerCore Speed never overheats.

Odds are that you will want a few extra USB-C cables to have around as well, so be sure to check out this 3-pack from Anker for $13.99.

See at Amazon