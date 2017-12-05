Never run out of power again!
Stop stressing about your phone's battery percentage, and grab yourself one of Anker's 10000mAh portable batteries for just $24.99 at Amazon when you use the coupon code ANKERSD7. This is a savings of $11 from its regular price and makes it a must-have for just about everyone.
One of the features that sets this battery apart from the others is the built-in Quick Charge 3.0 port, so not only can it charge your phone on the go, but it can do it with some serious speed. Additional features include:
- Charge Faster: Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 (24W) with Anker's proprietary PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technology deliver the fastest possible charge to almost any USB device.
- Tiny but Mighty: Squeezes more than 3 iPhone 7 charges or 2 Samsung S6 charges into a slimline package that slips easily into your pocket.
- Advanced Safety: Anker's exclusive MultiProtect provides maximum protection, while newly patented heat-control technology ensures PowerCore Speed never overheats.
Odds are that you will want a few extra USB-C cables to have around as well, so be sure to check out this 3-pack from Anker for $13.99.
Reader comments
I have a few of these. These little things are really the best. So small, and quick charging. This is a good deal.
It is a good deal, but waiting for a small (6,000 to 3,000 mAh) battery pack with USB - C input. I don't think this currently exists from RAV, Anker, etc. This is still too big to leave in a pack and forget about it. But awesome for most users.