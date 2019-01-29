You can say goodbye to charging cables and pick up Anker's PowerWave Fast Wireless Charging Stand for just $23.99 today at Amazon when you enter promo code ANKER521 during checkout. That'll save you $6 off its regular price there, though you'll want to ensure your phone is suitable for wireless charging first.

To make the most out of this charger, you'll also want to pick up Anker's Quick Charge 3.0 Wall Charger to power up your devices at high speed. That'll make it capable of charging the latest iPhone models at 7.5W and Samsung's flagship phones at 10W. It can charge through many protective phone cases (up to 5mm thick) and even comes with an 18-month warranty from Anker.

Amazon customers seem pretty pleased with this charger, rating it with a solid 4.5 out of 5 stars after nearly 330 reviews.

See at Amazon

