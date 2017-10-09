This surge protector can keep all your gear safe for a relatively low cost.

Is this deal for me?

This Anker 6-outlet 4-USB surge protector is down to $24.69 on Amazon. It normally sells around $30 and hasn't had a direct price drop anywhere near this price since 2016.

This power strip has four USB ports in addition to the six outlets. It offers 380 Joule surge protection and shields plugged-in USB devices from short-circuits and surges as well using Anker's "MultiProtect" technology. The PowerIQ tech built into the USB ports can identify the connected device and provide high-speed charging.

Anker provides an 18-month warranty on all products.

TL;DR

What makes this deal worth considering? - This is a really low price for a power strip that includes USB ports, high-speed charging, and surge protection.

Things to know before you buy! - You can't plug things into this strip without charging cables! Grab a 6-foot lightning cable or this two-pack of USB-C to USB-A cables and get your gear powered up.

