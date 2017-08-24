This new deal from Thrifter can help you convert your internal SSD into an external portable drive!

This Anker USB 3.0 2.5-inch enclosure case is down to $8.99 with code when you enter ANKERABA at checkout. Without an active coupon code, this enclosure's regular street price is $12.99. This deal is an easy 30% discount off the regular price.

This enclosure is a must-have for those of your looking to upgrade your laptop with a new SSD or HDD. We'd recommend going with the Samsung 850 EVO 500GB SSD while it's on sale for $150. It's one of the best performing and competitively priced SSDs currently on the market. Simply pop your new SSD in the Anker enclosure, connect it to your laptop via USB and then clone your entire system onto the new drive. Swap the internal drive with the SSD and you've got yourself a much more reliable and speedy laptop.

An external enclosure like this can work great with any 2.5-inch SATA HDD or SSD that will fit inside. The most obvious benefit is it can give a drive that normally sits inside a casing and requires SATA ports access through USB 3.0, which is fast and reliable and can work pretty much anywhere. The other benefit for hard drives is protection from the elements. While an SSD doesn't need that protection as much, it can at the very least shield the SSD while you're on the move. Other features include:

Supports 7 & 9.5mm 2.5" SATA-I, SATA-II, SATA-III HDD and SSD interfaces.

Easy tool-free installation for Windows and Mac systems; supports hot-swapping.

USB 3.0 transfer rates of up to 5Gbps, backward compatible with USB 2.0/1.1.

Solid red LED indicates idle; flashing red LED indicates data transfer.

Use this case to create an external backup or to add USB access while you're replacing an older drive with a new SSD.

Amazon users give it 4.4 stars based on 934 user reviews. All of Anker's products come with an 18-month warranty.

