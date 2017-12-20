The perfect device to blast Thrifter's Holiday 2017 Jams playlist on.

Amazon has the Anker SoundCore Pro on sale for just $39 when you clip the on-page coupon to save $60 off its regular price.

This compact Bluetooth speaker features two full-range drivers and two tweeters to deliver 25W of sound. It comes equipped with patented Anker BassUp technology and a professional quality DSP to produce clear highs and deep, full-bodied lows. It has a USB port which can charge phones, tablets and other devices, and a battery that can last for up to 18 hours on a single charge. It's also water resistant.

Anker provides a worry-free 18-month warranty with purchase of this speaker.

For a smaller version of this Bluetooth speaker, the SoundCore nano is down to just $15.99. There's also the standard SoundCore on sale for $24.

