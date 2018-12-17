The Anker SoundCore portable Bluetooth speaker is down to $20.99 with code ANKERS02 on Amazon. The code only works on black, not blue or red, which have seen price drops in the past. This speaker normally goes for $33, and today's deal is the best price we've seen. We've even seen some deals on the SoundCore 2 recently, but the $21 code above is better than all of it.

The SoundCore has a 24-hour battery life, which means you can keep pumping out the music throughout the day. It uses dual high-performance drivers for a stereo sound and high volume output. It also has Bluetooth 4.0 and a built-in mic for hands-free calls. Anker backs it up with an 18-month warranty. Almost 900 users give it 4.5 stars out of 5.

See on Amazon

