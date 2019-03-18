Just released last month, Anker's Soundcore Liberty Neo Earbuds are already one of the more affordable, well-reviewed pairs of truly wireless earbuds you can find on Amazon. Though they've been sitting at $64.99 over the course of the last month, today they've fallen to their first sale price ever of $49.99. Comparatively, that's over $100 less than what the Apple AirPods would normally cost you.

These tiny earbuds are equipped with Graphene drivers and feature IPX5 water resistance, making them a great fit to wear out in the rain or during a workout. They're capable of lasting for over three hours on a single charge, and with the included charging case, you can power them up for an additional nine hours by storing them away for a little while. Various sizes of eartips and earwings are included with your purchase so you can customize the earbuds to fit your ears better.

At Amazon, close to 35 customers have left a review for these earbuds resulting in a rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars.

