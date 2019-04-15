Before taking off on any adventures this summer, you should consider bringing Anker's Soundcore Icon Mini Bluetooth Speaker along for the trip. Today you can grab one on sale for $29.99 at Amazon, saving you over 15% off its regular price in the process. This deal marks the first time we've ever seen this speaker go on sale since its release this past February.

This water-resistant Bluetooth speaker is a great travel option that's just reached its lowest price yet. With two, you can pair them together for wireless stereo sound.

This pocket-sized Bluetooth speaker comes with a built-in cord that lets you easily attach it to your backpack or bike and get on the road. It offers IP67 protection to withstand rain, mud, snow, and even being completely submerged in water. That makes it a great choice to bring to the beach or the pool, and it's able to last for up to eight hours on a single charge. You can keep it powered for longer by keeping this portable power bank in your bag, too. Plus, if you have two of these speakers, you can pair them together for wireless stereo sound at twice the volume.

The Soundcore Icon Mini also features a built-in microphone, integrated media controls, and an AUX input to connect wired devices.

