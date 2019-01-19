Anker's SoundBuds Curve Bluetooth headphones drop to $17.99 at Amazon when you clip the coupon on the product page and enter code ANKER3263. That's the best price we've seen so far on these headphones which regularly sell for $26 on average. This deal only works with the black pair of headphones.

The Curve have Bluetooth and aptX tech for high-resolution music, noise-cancellation in the mic for taking phone calls, and 12.5 hours of play time before you need to recharge. The shell is water-resistant so you can use them while working out or near the pool.

These headphones come with an 18-month warranty along with several accessories, like a carabiner and cord management clip, to help you manage your headphones while you're working out. Users give them 3.9 stars based on over 3,400 reviews.

See at Amazon

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.